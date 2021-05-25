No mention of youth in long term plan concerns members of Stratford District Youth Council

Stratford District Youth Council co-chair Alena Hojdelewicz spoke at the hearing.

Lack of mention of young people in Stratford District Council's Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 has concerned members of the district's youth council.

In a written submission on the council's Long Term Plan 2021-31, the Stratford District Youth Council noted an omission from the document.

"The terms 'youth', 'kids' and 'children' do not appear once in the document, making us believe that Stratford youth are not being discussed enough within the Long Term Plan."

Alena Hojdelewicz, co-chair of Stratford District Youth Council, spoke at Tuesday's Long-Term Plan hearing on behalf of the youth council.

"We ask the future of not only the adults but also the youth are discussed within this plan and all other Stratford-wide plans in the future," she said.

The submission also gave support to the introduction of water meters in the district, as well as the introduction of a food and green waste collection service, but noted some concerns regarding both.

Water meters could negatively impact larger families, the submission stated.

"Due to the large number of people - and therefore a larger consumption of water - larger families would have to pay higher amounts for water, which may add to an already struggling financial situation."

Alena told councillors this could impact young people in those households as this could reduce the amount of money in the family to pay for needs such as school stationery or sports fees.

Youth councillors submitted something they termed a "large family leeway" could combat this, proposing larger families would only be "fined" for their water consumption after a set amount was used. Smart meters were another option proposed in the submission to help people understand their water usage and encourage water conservation.

When it came to green and food waste collection, youth councillors supported the concept but had concerns about the bins to be used.

"We believe residents in Stratford may use the green waste bins as an easy way of removing excess rubbish rather than for the intended purpose."

Councillor Grant Boyde commended Alena on the presentation before asking if there were plans for youth councillors to come to council meetings, noting councillors had attended youth council meetings in the past.

"I can't speak for anyone other than myself," Alena said, adding there was a plan for some youth councillors to attend a meeting next month.

