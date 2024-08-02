He said some frost could be expected but a higher daytime temperature than normal. In terms of rainfall, Stratford would have a dry start to the next three months.

“Over the next 10 days, it is predicted that most areas across Taranaki that are away from the sea can expect a very small amount of rain, less than 10ml.”

He said for the second half of August, around the third or fourth week of the month, more rainfall and unsettled weather is predicted.

“As we go on to September and October, we believe the rainfall will be normal. Rainfall totals are about equally likely to be near normal or above normal.”

While Niwa doesn’t specifically report on snowfall trends, Brandolino said that given the lack of moisture and cold temperatures, people may have to wait a bit longer for Taranaki Maunga to have a decent snowfall.

“In terms of snow, you need moisture and temperature and that’s not expected for the start of August. I can say that an abundant snowfall doesn’t look promising.

“The same is expected for Ruapehu.”

He encouraged people, especially farmers and agricultural workers to regularly check rainfall trends in the region using Niwa’s Drought Forecast.

“Niwa has this great tool that helps us predict rainfall and expected dryness. It’s free for anyone to check at any time and gets updated daily.”

To check out the forecast, visit: https://shiny.niwa.co.nz/drought-forecast/



















