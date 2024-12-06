Taranaki can expect warmer temperatures and possible rain over the next three months. Photo / Unsplash

Taranaki residents can expect a mix of weather over the next three months.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) seasonal climate outlook for December 2024 to February 25 showed summer would be warmer than usual.

Forecaster Chris Brandolino saida period of wet weather was also expected for mid-December.

“Over the next couple of weeks, most of the North Island is looking to be drier than normal and the trend seems to show there won’t be a lot of rain over the next 10 to 14 days. This doesn’t mean there won’t be rainfall over that time, it just means it’s likely to be a deficit of rain than what usually falls at this time.”

The outlook states there’s a 60% chance of temperatures being above average, with rainfall totals having a 40% chance of being near normal or 35% chance of being above normal.