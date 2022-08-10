The location of the event will be given to ticketholders once they've purchased their tickets. Photo/ Supplied

An immersive interactive experience in south Taranaki will take people on a journey to uncover the truth.

Nightwalk is a horror-themed, interactive audio experience. Audiences will attempt to discover the truth behind the sinister events that have taken place.

Participants will be required to listen carefully as they traverse through the dark, and will need to gather clues and solve puzzles to advance throughout the night.

Nightwalk production manager Dan Tyrrell says ticket-holders will arrive at a secret pathway at night in Hāwera.

"The location will be given to ticket-holders when they book their tickets."

He says people will need to bring their own fully charged, internet-accessible device and headphones to access the audio content.

"It is self-guided after being checked in by event staff, and groups should bring a small torch with them."

Once arriving at the location, Dan says, they will look out for a candle, waiting nearby.

"You find it and now it's time to put in your earbuds or headphones. Voices speak to you out of the darkness, communicating to you through your device. Whispers and sounds, pleas and exclamations, temptations and threats. Something terrible happened here and you're going to find out what."

He says along the path, the participants will find out the truth of the sinister events.

"The evidence is hidden, waiting to be found and participants will be guided by the voices to find it. They'll make sure you see what you need to see to make sense of the unthinkable."

Dan says Night Walk is a unique and fully immersive journey into a dark story of haunting, deceit and murder.

"There is no other experience like this - it's a psychological horror, and allowing yourself to be absorbed into the atmosphere, the music, the chilling story and haunting voices will keep you looking over your shoulders in the dark."

Night Walk is designed with Covid-19 safety and protocols in mind, he says.

"You move at your own pace. The idea was to provide audiences with entertainment that could comply with Covid practices, and it has been running across Australia and New Zealand since Halloween 2021. Small groups and staggered entry times limit the contact of audiences."

Dan says this is the first instalment of a new type of entertainment experience.

"We will be back in Hawera next year for new stories which we're excited about."

He says the event is suitable for people aged 13 and over, with some course language and adult themes included.

The Details:

What: Nightwalk Hāwera

When: Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, 8pm and 9pm.

Where: The location of the event will be given once tickets are purchased.

Tickets: visit www.nightwalkimmersive.com/booktickets/Hawera-c135087768