Two sections of SH3 Broadway will be under traffic management nightly for just over a week while asphalt repairs are carried out. Photo / Supplied

Parts of Stratford's Broadway will be under stop-go traffic management for several nights for what district mayor Neil Volzke describes as "much-needed" asphalt repairs.

"Broadway South in particular has been in an appalling condition for most of the winter months and Broadway North is not much better. Like most people, I just want to see the road repaired properly and no more makeshift repairs that don't last. After all, it is a state highway and as such is the main entrance to the town from both north and south."

Two sections of the state highway running through the town are due to be repaired by Downer on behalf of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, with the work expected to take eight to nine nights in total. The work is scheduled to begin on September 25, and run through to October 4.

The areas affected are SH3 Broadway between Seyton and Regan Sts and SH3 Broadway between Fenton and Romeo Sts.

During the construction work, which will take place between 6pm and 6am, the road will be operating under stop-go traffic management with travel delays of five to 10 minutes predicted. Detours will also be available.

The constriction crews will complete the louder parts of the work in the early evening, with the quieter paving work undertaken in the later hours.

Neil says he welcomes the repairs, as well as the news of further asphalt and granular repairs planned for sections of SH3 between October and March.

"After months of constant complaining and lobbying Waka Kotahi and politicians, we are starting to make some headway. There is a large maintenance work programme planned for the summer months which myself and fellow mayors welcome, but we need to make sure they deliver on this. It is certainly a high priority for people across the region."