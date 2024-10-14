Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Ngāti Ruanui warns of environmental risks in seabed mining, seeks bill delay

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The Environmental Protection Authority filed a memorandum with the High Court, seeking directions about reconsidering the application to mine ironsand in the South Taranaki Bight. Photo / NZME

The Environmental Protection Authority filed a memorandum with the High Court, seeking directions about reconsidering the application to mine ironsand in the South Taranaki Bight. Photo / NZME

Ngāti Ruanui is urging Parliament’s Environment Committee not to report back on the Fast-track Approvals Bill until it’s heard from the public.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust Kaiw’aka’aere Rachel Arnott said she believed the proposed seabed mining operation was a high-risk environmental gamble that needed rigorous debate and oversight.

“There is simply too much at stake to rush this through.

“Ngāti Ruanui has spent an enormous amount of our precious tribal resources in time and money on this process because of the importance of protecting our tikanga, our kaitiaki responsibilities to the environment, and our rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Ngāti Ruanui is calling for the committee not to report back on the bill on October 18, but instead delay the report until committee members have the opportunity to receive public submissions on the proposed projects to be included in Schedule 2 of the bill.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust taiao Graham Young thought it was inappropriate to “reward Trans-Tasman Resources for running away from an existing process”.

“To do so would be contrary to the purpose of the bill to promote efficient and speedy decision-making and to the natural justice rights of Ngāti Ruanui and others who have repeatedly, and successfully, exercised those rights through the courts.”

Young said the Supreme Court found the project could only be permitted (under the current law) if its proponents could demonstrate that it would not cause material harm to the environment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If inclusion of this project results in such harm, which will be an affront to Ngāti Ruanui, the South Taranaki community and most New Zealanders.

“It would also be inconsistent with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and free trade agreements.”

He said Parliament would not only be voting on the Fast-track Approvals Bill but also on the projects not required to be considered under legislation that provides environmental protection.

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press