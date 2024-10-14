The Environmental Protection Authority filed a memorandum with the High Court, seeking directions about reconsidering the application to mine ironsand in the South Taranaki Bight. Photo / NZME

Ngāti Ruanui is urging Parliament’s Environment Committee not to report back on the Fast-track Approvals Bill until it’s heard from the public.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust Kaiw’aka’aere Rachel Arnott said she believed the proposed seabed mining operation was a high-risk environmental gamble that needed rigorous debate and oversight.

“There is simply too much at stake to rush this through.

“Ngāti Ruanui has spent an enormous amount of our precious tribal resources in time and money on this process because of the importance of protecting our tikanga, our kaitiaki responsibilities to the environment, and our rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Ngāti Ruanui is calling for the committee not to report back on the bill on October 18, but instead delay the report until committee members have the opportunity to receive public submissions on the proposed projects to be included in Schedule 2 of the bill.