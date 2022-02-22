Ngaere School pupils and staff inside the maize maze. Photo/ Supplied

A maize field is set to help Ngaere School raise funds.

The inaugural Ngaere School maize maze had its opening evening on Friday and PTA chairwoman Bex Moratti says the event was a success.

"It's generated a lot of interest and that really showed on our opening night."

The maize maze opening evening was meant to take place with the school's gala evening but due to Red light traffic settings, the event was cancelled.

"We're just super happy we could hold this fun maize maze for our community."

The funds raised will go towards quality resources for the schoolchildren, she says.

"We're so thankful for everyone whose jumped on board so we could hold this event to raise funds for our school."

There is food and drink available for when people who work up an appetite getting through the maze.

"We also have spot prizes available as well."

The fundraiser runs until March and Bex says there will be plenty of opportunity for the community to have a go at conquering the maize maze.

"To accommodate for everyone, we have organised events that will require a My Vaccine Pass, and some evenings where no vaccine passes are required. On the no My Vaccine Pass events bookings are required. These will be run as two groups with a maximum of 25 people per group."

She says the school is planning a similar event for next year.

"We're so thankful to those who have supported us and hope they enjoy next year's event as much as this one."

The Details:

What: Ngaere School maize maze fundraiser.

Where: Ngaere School.

When: non-vaccinated events: Feb 25 5-8pm, March 4 5-8pm. My Vaccine Passports required for Feb 27 and March 6, both 5-8pm.

Cost: $5 per person and under 4 free.