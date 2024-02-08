Ngaere School pupils, from back left: Ben Waite, 9, Oliver O'Brien, 9, Carter Johnson, 8, Clara O'Brien, 6, Connor O'Brien, 10, and Toby Waite, 11, are looking forward to the opening of The Amazing Maize Maze. Photo / Alyssa Smith

An ‘amaizing’ fundraiser will help Ngaere School.

Ngaere School’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has organised a school fundraiser, The Amazing Maize Maze. PTA chairwoman Monica McMahon says it’s a change from selling chocolate bars and catering foil.

“It’s something a little bit different to a traditional fundraiser.”

The maze is located in a paddock within the school, with the maize field sponsored by Pioneer.

“Once our fundraiser is finished the maize will go up for tender.”

People will be given a checklist before entering the maze, she says.

“The aim is for visitors to find our sponsor’s logos hidden within the Maize. Those who successfully find all the sponsors will have a chance to win a spot prize on the day. We will also be selling raffle tickets for those who wish to try their luck.”

Monica says the PTA hosted the first fundraiser in 2022.

“It was well supported by our community and school last time, however, due to Covid-19 getting in the way we had to end the maze early. We hope this year’s new challenging layout will make it just as fun as for those who come along to support us and those who attended last time.”

It opens again this month and runs over three consecutive weekends.

There will also be a barbecue running at the sessions, says Monica.

“We encourage people to come along, have a meal and try and find their way through our maize maze.”

Money raised at the event will go towards ongoing projects, she says.

“These funds could be used to buy sports equipment and uniforms.”

The Details:

What: The Amazing Maize Maze

When: Friday, February 16, 23 and March 1: 5pm-8pm. Sunday, February 18, 25 and March 3: 11am- 3pm

Where: Ngaere School, Cheal Rd entrance

Cost: $5 each, under-fives free

Other: Barbecue food and drinks available, cash only