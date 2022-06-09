NZSO section principal trombonist David Bremner. Photo/ Matt Grace

New Plymouth-born New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) trombonist David Bremner is returning to his hometown.

David will return as the soloist for a mesmerising work from the composer best known for his theme to the hit movie The Godfather.

David, who is the orchestra's section principal trombonist, will perform Italian composer Nino Rota's Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra with the NZSO in New Plymouth on June 15.

Bremner's performance opens the concert Celebration, one of six concerts the NZSO presents in New Plymouth on June 14 and 15 as part of Setting Up Camp, where the orchestra engages with audiences of all ages.

As well as David, NZSO section principal clarinettist Patrick Barry steps into the spotlight as a soloist in Celebration, performing American composer Aaron Copland's renowned Clarinet Concerto.

Led by internationally renowned conductor and NZSO music director emeritus James Judd, the orchestra also performs pioneering New Zealand composer Dorothy Buchanan's Peace Fanfare and Antonín Dvořák's most famous work, Symphony No. 9 From the New World.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. Photo/ Matt Grace

Setting Up Camp features another evening performance of music by the great composers Mozart and Wagner, and three whānau-friendly daytime concerts.

A Relaxed Concert on June 14 is designed for audiences who may feel uncomfortable in a traditional concert environment.

There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement during the performance, with minimal lighting effects and a chill-out space.

Tamariki Time on June 14 is a free concert suitable for pre-schoolers featuring a variety of short, dance-related music that the smallest members of any whānau will love.

The concert will also feature an NZSO Storytime segment, with a reading of the children's story The Little Yellow Digger to original music by New Zealand composer Claire Cowan.

Side-by-Side with the NZSO, also on June 14, will be a dream come true for Taranaki musicians, who will rehearse and learn side by side with NZSO musicians and perform under the baton of Maestro Judd.

Pick-a-Path, on June 14, is an exhilarating selection of uplifting music where the audience can choose during the performance what music the orchestra will play next.

Inspired by pick a path story books, the concert will especially appeal to school groups and families.

One of Mozart's most beloved works, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik (A Little Night Music), features a captivating evening of chamber music performed by the orchestra on June 14.

The concert Nachtmusik, directed by NZSO concertmaster and first violinist Vesa-Matti Leppänen, also features Mozart's majestic Serenata notturna – written when he was just 20 – and Wagner's beautiful symphonic poem Siegfried Idyll, composed as a birthday gift for his new wife.