Officer Cadet Gian Squatriti, originally from Ōakura, has returned to Taranaki for Exercise Santici. Photo/ Supplied

Officer Cadet Gian Squatriti, originally from Ōakura, has returned to Taranaki for Exercise Santici. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki's Gian Squatriti thoroughly enjoyed returning to his home province in uniform, especially showing his former neighbours and schoolmates what the New Zealand Army can do.

Officer Cadet Squatriti was one of 24 Officer Cadets taking part in Exercise Santici, an NZ Army Officer Cadet School exercise held over two weeks last month in Stratford.

The 24-year-old grew up in Ōakura, about 45 minutes away.

"I saw someone I went to primary school with and high school," he said.

It was "extra special" to be able to work on an exercise in his home region, showing the local community what the NZ Army could do, such as providing food distribution centres, setting up cordons and vehicle checkpoints, as well as its military capability.

Training in an urban environment was very different to the open and close country exercises they were used to in Waiouru, Officer Cadet Squatriti said.

"There are a lot of human factors you have to consider when planning these operations."

In one scenario, a food distribution point was set up, with other NZ Army personnel playing the role of civilians from a country where they had no access to food and water.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke even got involved, being escorted by Officer Cadets from his chambers to the airfield as they prepared to "evacuate" him from danger.

An "enemy party", made up of New Zealand Defence Force personnel, ambushed the officers and their units at Stratford Aerodrome as part of the exercise.

The officers and their units, armed with MARS-L rifles and blank ammunition, were forced to take shelter behind whatever they could find and then regroup, decide on tactics, give orders, set up a cordon, return fire and quickly change tasks as they reacted to the danger around them.

The New Zealand Army Officer Cadet School is responsible for the training and development of the Army's potential commissioned officers, and this type of training was key for any Officer Cadet to learn how to be a good soldier, said senior instructor Captain Jonty Hooson.

New Zealand Officer Cadets recently undertook a complex training exercise in Stratford, where they were put through their paces in a range of scenarios. Photo/ Supplied

The Stratford exercise involved 24 Officer Cadets and about 45 supporting infantry, signals, medical, intelligence, drivers and logistics personnel.

Captain Hooson said the cadets were in the final of their three major stages of assessment before graduation in December and heading off to various Army roles.

"In this last stage, they are left to their own devices a lot more. Here is your task, go and complete it. So it can be a nervous time for the Officer Cadets."

Exercise Santici involved a range of tasks, including securing important locations, vehicle checks, food distribution, setting up cordons and conducting searches.

Some of the activities took place on Stratford's streets, attracting curious locals who exchanged smiles and waves with the soldiers.

An open day on October 14 attracted hundreds of locals. As it was school holidays it allowed families to come down and see different military equipment and meet military personnel, Captain Hooson said.

"We appreciate their support and their hospitality," Officer Cadet Squatriti said.

"How will you react to people when they get angry or annoyed at you, and how you would control that situation and make sure you were still providing support?"

It was exciting learning such new skills, he said.

Operating in Stratford had also garnered a bit of interest and the locals enjoyed seeing the NZ Army train in public.

"A lot of people were coming up and taking photos with us. When we are patrolling we get questions and they enjoy seeing us out there doing our job."