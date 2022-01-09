New Zealand musical sensation L.A.B impress fans at Bowl of Brooklands

New Zealand band L.A.B impressed the crowds at the Saturday night concert. Photo/Supplied

New Zealand band L.A.B was back at the Bowl of Brooklands for the second year in a row, performing to 12,500 people over the weekend.

The reggae band was supported by Sir Dave Dobbyn, Katchafire, Summer Thieves, Jess B and Riiki.

L.A.B's founding members are Brad Kora and Stuart Kora of the band Kora.

They are joined by Joel Shadbolt on lead vocals and guitar, Ara Adams-Tamatea, formerly of Katchafire, as bassist, and Miharo Gregory as keyboardist.

New Plymouth District Council external relations manager Jacqueline Baker says it was an impressive turnout.

"Despite living with the reality of Covid, a well-behaved crowd of 12,500 soaked up the sun and sounds under balmy mid-20-degree temperatures."

She says the evening ran smoothly, thanks to the extra staff and a patient crowd.

"Verifying vaccine passes ran very smoothly. It was great to see people enjoying themselves and celebrating the return of L.A.B to our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital."

Jacqueline says she's looking forward to another fantastic event in February, with the return of Synthony at the Bowl on February 5.