Ariel Hukporti shoots at goal over Parker Jackson-Cartwright during the round 15 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and Melbourne United at TSB Stadium, on January 12 in New Plymouth. Photo / Andy Jackson, Getty Images

After their sell-out game this year, the BNZ Breakers are returning to TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

The Breakers will take on Melbourne United at the stadium on January 13. New Zealand Breakers chief commercial officer Simon Edwards said the team always enjoy playing in Taranaki.

“New Plymouth is our home away from home with January’s game the seventh that we’ve played at TSB Stadium. For some of our season pass members, this is the game of the season because of the atmosphere. I’m thrilled we are returning again.”

Fans will hope Breakers squad members and Taranaki Airs players Carlin Davison and Mitch McCarron take the court. New Plymouth District Council TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands lead Eli Paurini said it’s always a great time when the Breakers are in town.

“It’s great that the team and league recognise TSB Stadium as a first-class venue. Having these types of high calibre, professional sporting events at the stadium is a great opportunity to inspire young local basketball players spectating and there’s nothing quite like a boisterous Taranaki crowd.”