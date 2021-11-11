New webcam shows picture-perfect views of Ohawe beach in time for summer

The Ohawe beach webcam is now online. Photo/ Supplied

Primo has set up a new webcam showing Ohawe beach.

Primo's latest webcam will help beachgoers plan where they want to head for the sun and the beach this summer.

The Ohawe Beach webcam is based on a Primo broadband tower that supplies the township with wireless internet. It is a kilometre away from the coast and shows the Waingongoro River and a bit of the surf rolling on.

Primo's head of installations, Shaun du Plessis, says the webcam is one of the 32 live webcams that Primo has available to the public.

Each one is updated every 30 seconds and ranges from the Taranaki ski field to surf spots and picnic areas throughout the region.

For all Primo's webcams head to: https://www.primo.nz/info/primo-webcams