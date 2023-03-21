The new renal unit was officially opened by Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall.

The opening of a new unit at Taranaki Base Hospital will further support the region’s patients.

The new renal unit has been officially opened by Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall this afternoon.

Te Huhi Raupō received around $13 million in Government funding as part of Project Maunga Stage 2, the redevelopment of the Taranaki Base Hospital campus.

Verrall says it’s an honour to see the new facility and how it and its staff will play a key part in the lives of renal patients and their whānau.

“Project Maunga is one of 104 healthcare infrastructure projects worth a total of $6.8 billion that Te Whatu Ora is currently planning and delivering around the motu. The Government is committed to improving facilities for patients and staff, and this unit gives an insight into the future of healthcare in Taranaki and other regions. What’s particularly impressive here is the emphasis put on best-practice design to create healthy, comfortable, and sustainable spaces in the unit. This approach contributes to a better environmental future for all who use it.”

The new single-storey timber building has 10 patient treatment chairs, two training rooms (to help patients learn to carry out their own care), an isolation room and a self-care room.

“I know from my time working in dialysis units that convenient access to integrated health services is important for people who have to spend several hours a week in these facilities. That’s why three outpatient rooms mean the facility can now accommodate other services such as social work, dietitian, podiatry and diabetes for patients, providing wrap-around care.”

The staff at the unit care for nearly 400 patients in total, which includes those not yet requiring dialysis and transplant patients.

“This represents an exciting time for Taranaki Base Hospital and Te Whatu Ora. I am confident that the significant investment made in Te Huhui Raupō will be of huge benefit to the Taranaki region.”