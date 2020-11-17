New trustee sought for Stratford Community House in Central Taranaki

Trustees Doug Robinson and Mary Garlick say it is rewarding to be on the board of the Stratford Community House Trust.

A new trustee is being sought for the Stratford Community House, and any successful applicant is sure to find the role incredibly rewarding, says one of the current trustees, Mary Garlick.

Mary, who became a trustee in 2009, says the aim of the community house is to provide suitable and affordable premises for social and support service providers, something close to her heart.

"All of my professional life I have staunchly believed in, and fought for, equality of access to health services, especially for those living rurally."

In the past decade, the number of services using the building has increases she says, meaning more and more services are available in the area, rather than people having to travel out of Central Taranaki to access them.

The current trustee vacancy is due to the retirement of Bruce Ellis, who stood down earlier this year after serving on the trust for nine years. Mary says Bruce will be missed by herself and the three other trustees, Carol Spragg, Mary Bourke and Doug Robinson.

"Bruce has been an active member of the trust and we have appreciated his input, especially his knowledge and advice on financial matters.

"We are seeking to appoint a trustee to replace Bruce looking to enhance the skill mix amongst present trustees to fill the vacancy and future proof the trust and its work."

Doug Robinson, who has recently taken on the role of chairman of the trust, says the Stratford Community House Trust is a great organisation to be part of.

"The community house is an exciting and dynamic organisation which works closely with people to deliver a range of professional services to strengthen and enrich their lives."

He says any future trustee will be warmly welcomed, as will anyone wishing to contact any of the current trustees to have a chat about the role before formally applying.

"Organisations such as ours contribute significantly to our town and surrounding area and are invaluable to its residents. Your support is critical to our ongoing progress and we look forward to continuing our input for the benefits of our community."

Anyone interested in finding out more about the current vacancy, or about the services provided by the Stratford Community House can contact the trustees by email: schadmin@stratfordcommunityhouse.org.nz or phone 06 765 0913.