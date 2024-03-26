Some of the guests and key players at the launch of new collective Biosecurity Taranaki on Friday, March 22.

A new collective consisting of iwi, hapū, local government, community groups, organisations, businesses and individuals will protect Taranaki from the threat of pests, weeds and diseases.

Called Biosecurity Taranaki, the collective was officially launched last Friday, marking a significant step forward for the region when it comes to safeguarding its unique environment.

The partnership’s aim is to be proactive in the safeguarding of the region’s environment, economy and way of life from biosecurity threats. It will work to raise awareness of the risks, and the work done to minimise them, as well as building capability and protecting the region’s future.

In a statement released shortly after Friday’s launch, Biosecurity Taranaki chairman Willy Harvey said he took on the leadership role because he was passionate about Taranaki and its future.

He said Biosecurity Taranaki, which is only the second regional collaboration of its type in New Zealand, was a growing network, and he was keen to hear from anyone who wanted to be part of it.

“It takes all of us to protect what we love about Taranaki. Biosecurity affects all of us, so the more diverse our membership, the more effective we will be.”

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said the launch was a pivotal milestone for the region.

“Biosecurity New Zealand will work with Biosecurity Taranaki and its members to build a community of biosecurity champions who will advocate for, and take action to, ensure the very best biosecurity outcomes, protecting this incredible region. Working together we are stronger — this is biosecurity in action.”

Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said Biosecurity Taranaki was an exciting initiative that would complement the regional council’s long-running pest management programmes.

”Protecting Taranaki from pests and diseases is a massive task, but by all working together we’re giving ourselves the best possible chance of success.”

Other speakers at the launch included Ngāti Te Whiti Hapū chairwoman Julie Healey, and Graeme Marshall, the past co-chairman of Tauranga Moana Biosecurity Capital. A panel discussion on the role of biosecurity in building a thriving future for Taranaki included Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock, who talked about the biosecurity challenges facing the shipping industry, local operations and how teams keep a focus on biosecurity.

Scat dog Peggy, a German short-haired pointer and Vizsla cross, is trained to detect possum poo by smell, to help identify where best to set pest traps.

The launch also featured a range of displays, including freshwater clams, wallabies and the invasive coastal weed known as sea spurge, all representative of biosecurity threats the region can face.

A demonstration by Peggy, a possum detection dog, helped show how some threats are detected. Peggy is a German short-haired pointer and Vizsla cross who detects possums by following her nose to find their scat (poo), so possum traps can be set in the right places.

Biosecurity Taranaki’s membership includes Agriculture & Investment Services, AsureQuality, Biosecurity New Zealand, Ngāti Te Whiti Hapū, Paraninihi Ki Waitōtara (PKW)Port Taranaki, Taranaki Catchment Communities, Taranaki Regional Council, Te Heru Māpara, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, and Te Whatu Ora Taranaki.

For more information and to get involved, go to www.thisisus.nz/biosecurity-taranaki or call Willy Harvey, Biosecurity Taranaki chairman, on 027 284 4380.