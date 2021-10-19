New sound system installed at Stratford's TET Kings Theatre

The bathrooms were refurbished. Photo/ Supplied

The Stratford TET King's Theatre has a new digital sound system.

The sound system, funded by the Taranaki Electricity Trust, was installed last week. Future improvements will include the refurbishment of the auditorium and a screen upgrade.

The theatre has been entertaining the public since 1917. It has moved from silent movies to the world of computer regenerated imaginary.

The movies come from all over the world, offering views of recent releases but the Covid-19 pandemic has made this difficult.

The Stratford District Theatre Trust is a group of volunteers who look after the facility. The volunteers consist of committee members and members of the public. The committee is grateful for all the support received especially during the last 18 months.

The new carpets for the foyer. Photo/ Supplied

The theatre is always looking for more volunteers, to work in the book shop and to usher movies and live shows.

Each time an usher works, their name is put into a monthly draw for the chance to win a prize.

The theatre relies on donations to enable the facility to continue running.

Funding from the Taranaki Electricity Trust meant new carpets could be purchased for the foyer, and a digital sound setup was bought.

One of the fundraisers for the theatre is the book shop, King's Emporium. All books and DVDs (with the exception of new books) are sold for $2, with proceeds going towards the restoration of the theatre.

The committee has just refurbished the bathrooms with the money raised through the shop.

The theatre has been a part of Stratford for the past 100 years and with the support of the community, it will continue welcoming the community through its doors.