Kaponga Primary School pupils can practise their scooter tricks on school grounds. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaponga Primary School pupils can now practise their scooter tricks on school grounds.

Principal Shane Downs says the scooter pad, completed in the Term 3 school holidays, was part of the bike track project.

“We wanted to provide opportunities for the pupils and make the most of the wonderful space we have.”

He says the scooter pad could only be finished in fine weather.

“That was our only letdown. We had to wait for a fine day to apply the concrete so it would dry. We got there in the end and we’re super happy to have this asset for the school and wider community.”

The scooter pad was made possible with funding from Toi Foundation and other grants.

“Our main funder for this project was the Toi Foundation but without help from them and the other grants we received, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Complete with ramps the scooter pad allows kids to practise their tricks in a safe space.

He says it is also there for members of the community to use.

“This is a huge asset to our school at a considerable cost. It’s not just for our school but the community as well. It’s a safe place for children to have a go on their scooter.”

Joshua Sullivan’s (11) dad Dave, of Sullivan Construction, created the scooter pad in October.

Joshua says the scooter pad is a real asset to the school.

“It’s nice and smooth to ride on. It’s great to have a purpose-built scooter pad to ride around on. I find it pretty cool that my dad made this for my school.”

As well as a place for pupils to ride their scooters, there is also a big frame to play wall ball.

Downs says, “It’s something a bit different but it’s another experience we can provide to the pupils and the community. We’re happy that both our scooter pad and bike track are complete. We are sure they will largely benefit our school and Kaponga as a whole.”











