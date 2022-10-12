The new school will be built on the existing Hawera High School site and Bayly Park. Photo / Alyssa Smith

"We want to help South Taranaki people reach their full potential," says Te Paepae o Aotea's tumaki (principal), Rachel Williams.

In February 2023, Hāwera's new state co-educational for ages 7-15, Te Paepae o Aotea, is set to open.

The school's name was gifted by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui and Te Korowai o Ngāruahine, she says.

"Our school name, values and narrative were gifted by these iwi. We're eternally grateful for this. The name of our school is informed by the aspirations of our community. It is intended the name will be clearly South Taranaki, be inclusive and relevant to the whole community and reflect our history and ambitions for the future."

Rachel says to keep the community, students and school whānau informed on the school's progress, a number of open evenings and afternoons have been arranged for term four.

"The open afternoons and evenings give the community the opportunity to see what we are doing in terms of planning."

The open afternoons and evenings complement the transition visits for Year 6, 7 and 8 students, says senior leader in charge of transitions, Susan Hopkins.

"Starting in the first week of term four, we will work with Year 6, 7 and 8 students from feeder schools to ensure they are prepared for the new school. The open afternoons and evenings work well with this, and allow the students to show their whānau the school they will attend, and provides the opportunity for family members to start their journey of involvement with the school."

With 1100 students transitioning to the school next year, Susan says it's important to get the transition right.

Rachel says the sessions are a chance for the community to meet the teachers.

"We have a mix of local teachers, teachers from both overseas and around the country, and the open sessions are a chance for the students and their families to meet their teachers."

Key messages such as the school's guiding principles and curriculum will be shared during the open afternoons and evenings.

"We have consulted the community earlier in the year and this taking it to the next step. This is a chance or us to focus on unpacking the information and [to] talk about our guiding principles."

The school's guiding principles and key messages were researched thoroughly.

"We want to share the reason of why we're doing what we're doing and the research our decisions are based on."

Rachel says the school will have integrated learning modules.

"The integrated learning modules cover at least two curriculum subject areas such as science, social science, the arts, technology, digital technology, health, physical education, te reo Māori and Aо̄tearoa histories."

The school places an emphasis on foundation skills and physical wellbeing.

"Foundation skills involves literacy and numeracy so students are prepared for the revised NCEA literacy and numeracy standards. We cover taha tinana, which is physical movement, to promote student wellbeing."

The afternoons/evenings are open to everyone in the community.

"Everyone is welcome to come and learn what will happen at Te Paepae o Aotea."

The sessions allow the community to see what has changed at the high school as work continues to get the site ready for the new school, she says.

"We are now working on the prefabs to get Bayly Park ready so we can have all students on-site at the start of the 2023 school year. We've worked in conjunction with Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High School which has allowed us to be on the same site. It wouldn't be possible without the support of the schools, our boards and everyone behind the scenes."

For more information, or to find out about the open afternoon/ evenings, visit: www.tepaepaeoaotea.school.nz/.