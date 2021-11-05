New school for Hāwera to open in 2023

Hawera High School principal Rachel Williams and Hawera Intermediate School principal Neryda Sullivan welcome the news of the new school.

Two schools will close and one will open in Hāwera in 2023.

Last Monday Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the closure of Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High schools, with a new Year 7-13 school to be built for the students instead.

Hāwera High School principal Rachel Williams says the decision for a new school follows years of discussion regarding the future of schooling in the district.

"In 2015 there was a fire at Hāwera Intermediate while the high school needs extensive repairs. A new school was certainly the best option."

Neryda Sullivan, principal of the intermediate school for two years, says the possibilities that come from a new school are exciting.

"It's very positive to be able to start from the beginning, where a whole new curriculum and building can be designed to fit the needs of the students. The new school will look different to what we have, it will be purpose-built for the students. It opens up the door for partnerships with iwi, and organisations to join us on this journey."

For Rachel, the most important aspect is equality, with a focus on Māori students.

"We want to work with iwi to design a curriculum suitable to everyone, and address the inequality we have in the country."

The school will be built on the existing high school site.

Hautū (leader) of the Ministry of Education Central region, Jocelyn Mikaere, says a number of options were considered for the future of schooling in Hāwera.

These included the re-capitation of the primary schools and closure of the intermediate with no change to the high school, or the possible merger of the intermediate and high school, or the closure of the intermediate school and the high school, and the establishment of a new Year 7-13 school.



"A range of factors were taken into account as part of the decision making process. The consultation feedback was a major part of the consideration, as well as the situations at the current schools, their achievement, roll projections, financial situation, any challenges in attracting suitable staff and board members, and the estimated cost of the change."

The feedback from the consultation process showed a new school would be the best option to improve educational outcomes for Māori students, and for all young people in the Hāwera community.

"We will continue to work with the schools and iwi, and other groups within the Hāwera community, to implement this change. Planning for the property project will begin shortly, now that the decision has been made. In 2022 we will support the boards of Hāwera Intermediate School and Hāwera High School to work towards closure at the end of 2022."

Jocelyn says the Ministry of Education is still putting together the details required before putting the project out for tender.

"It will require a significant investment, as it involves both replacement and maintenance to existing buildings. The project is in the very early planning stages and a procurement strategy is still to be developed.

"The Ministry's Procurement Policy supports the achievement of social, cultural, environmental and economic broader outcomes and this project will look to support engagement with local and Māori-owned businesses where possible."

Rachel Rae, Kaiw'akaaere of Ngati Ruanui. Photo/ Supplied

Rachel Rae, Kaiw'akaaere of Ngati Ruanui, says they have not received any feedback about their submission.

"This is incredibly disappointing. We have a Government that says they are committed to improving the education rates of our rangata'i but in reality, they are still not connecting with iwi, 'apu and w'anau."

She says Ngati Ruanui conditionally support the option of building a new school for Year 7-13 in Hāwera.

"It is apparent to us that the current model is failing our tamariki. Our rangata'i needed the review to go further, we wanted more emphasis on the success of all rangata'i. The school must reflect the community and there is an expectation that Ngati Ruanui will be represented at all levels. Key for us is that the school must be extensively resourced to address the deficit education Ngati Ruanui are in."

While Ngati Ruanui supports the school, Rachel says they are cautious as the new school may give the illusion of a quick fix.

"There needs to be an assurance that the foundations that are laid for this new kura will be best for our community and most importantly our rangata'i. Ngati Ruanui expects that the Crown honours the Tiriti o Waitangi and the relationship between the Crown and iwi is critical. We would like the minister to discuss with us as mana w'enua directly. Mana to mana."

Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High School close on January 27, 2023.

Hāwera Intermediate School presiding member of the board of trustees Kimiora Te Wiki says moving forward, a true partnership with tangata whenua must be in place.

"This is to ensure all aspirations are identified and upheld. This is an amazing opportunity to be tika and pono to the kaupapa and do this right from the beginning."

The decision is great for the community, says Kimiora.

"There was a real need for urgent attention as our community have been waiting on a decision for some time. Now that all staff have the decision they can consider what that means for them and their whānau."

Rachel Williams says a minister appointed establishment board will oversee the running of the new school, including the appointment of a principal and staff.

"They will be able to answer questions. There has been a lot of feedback from the community, with a lot of questions. Once the board is established they will have the answers to common questions like uniforms."

Rachel, who has been Hāwera High School principal for four years, says while there is now certainty around education in the town, staff at both schools are currently facing an uncertain future.

"Staff, including myself and Neryda will lose our jobs. We can apply for positions at the new school but at the moment we face uncertainty. Fortunately, we have support systems in place to guide us through the transition."

The new school is still good news, she says.

"What's important to us is the opportunity this creates for the community and how the new school is a step in the right direction for education in south Taranaki."

Gary Wallis, Hāwera High School Board of Trustees presiding member, says the announcement is positive for the district.

"It's bringing together the uses of our district into one school. While it is great, there is a bit of sadness with the closure of the two sites, as many people have gone through both of those schools. However, this is the best decision moving forward."

Rachel says two existing schools officially close on January 27, 2023, and the new school will take over the next day. The new school will be built on Camberwell Rd, on the existing high school site.

"A staged building approach will be used to meet the needs of the community. Once the building programme is complete, the school will be based on the current location of the high school."

Rachel says the new school would use the old school sites while the new facilities were built.

"The children's learning won't be disrupted. It's a very exciting time. What's important is that we all work together to get the transition right for our students. With open communication, it will be a seamless approach."

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon has also welcomed the news.

"The student outcomes that will come from this will be phenomenal. It takes away that one transition in schooling and provides younger students access to specialist teachers and the same for older students. The opportunities this will create is fantastic for the future of education in south Taranaki."

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis says the decision is great for the district.

"I first visited Hāwera High School in September last year and wrote to Minister Hipkins afterwards to say the community were very keen to see a resolution of this matter. I

"I'm so pleased to see this decision has been made after consultation with the Hāwera community. Congratulations to both school communities for reaching this milestone, I look forward to watching the progress of the new build."