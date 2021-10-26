New project to give teachers the tools to teach tamariki healthy lifestyles

Healthy Active Learning advisers (from left): Kayla Jones, Jason Avery, Mattie Thomas, Chris McLean and Hayley Tito. Photo/ Supplied

A new project is giving teachers the tools to teach tamariki about healthy lifestyles.

The Healthy Active Learning project is a four-year nationwide initiative led by Sport New Zealand in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

Sport Taranaki have partnered with the Taranaki District Health Board and the Heart Foundation for the project.

Healthy Active Learning lead Chris McLean says of the 800 schools ​across Aotearoa who are part of the initiative, 30 are in the Taranaki region, with three of those in the Stratford district. The project is aimed at primary to intermediate-aged pupils.

The project will be implemented in Avon, Pembroke, and Stratford Primary schools ​beginning in Term 4. The aim of the project is to improve ​the wellbeing of tamariki through quality physical activity and healthy eating and drinking.

While it is a nationwide project, Sport Taranaki ​will work with these schools to tailor the programme to suit the ​wants, needs ​and aspirations of each school community.

Chris says each school will be given an adviser from the Healthy Active Learning workforce.

"The workforce ​comes from a background in education and work with staff to support their teaching practice, ​focusing on quality physical activity, health and physical education ​giving them the tools to ​ensure a healthy ​and active environment for tamariki."

Chris says teachers are expected to be expert​s in a range of learning areas, and by having this support available, he hopes it will give staff the confidence and capability of teaching quality physical activity.

It follows on from the World Health Organization's recommendation of 60 minutes of ​physical activity each day.

"By giving the staff these tools, we're ​looking to instil a lifelong love of being active for children ​by providing quality experiences and education."

He says society has changed to a more digital time.

​"These days, young people have a lot on offer and the appeal of screen time is huge. Kids simply don't play outside as they used to and this project aims to bring back the value of play and highlight the importance of being active and healthy so these behaviours are a way of life."

Chris says staff will be supported through the journey.