New Plymouth Operatic's Wicked - Q&A with Cynthia Ciezadlo

She's sweeter than sugar - Glinda, the Good Witch with the ensemble. Photo / Chris Hill Photography

Cynthia Ciezadlo, a hand therapist based in Stratford, is one of the talented cast members currently singing and dancing in the ensemble in New Plymouth Operatic's production of Wicked. Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne met up with Cynthia and asked her what it was like to be part of such a well-loved production.

Was the show one you specifically wanted to be part of - what appealed to you about it?

I love the show. It has a great soundtrack, great music, the storyline is exciting. It was definitely something I wanted to be part of.

What are you enjoying most when it comes to being in the show?

The singing and dancing, that is something I really enjoy. I also have a great little cameo in the show, as well as being in the ensemble I play the part of Elphaba's mother and give a bit of that backstory. That backstory helps explain why Elphaba is perhaps destined to be wicked, if that is what she is.

That concept of being wicked or good, and the idea we must all be one of the other is a main point of the story. So do you think Elphaba is truly wicked?

No. I think she was a good person underneath but she was so excluded, she was a loner, she was bullied, it was almost inevitable she would become the person she did and that person still wasn't wicked in all ways. She was misconstrued perhaps, to be seen as wicked. I think the song No Good Deed really explains it, she doesn't plan for things to happen the way they do, she has good intentions.

Talking of songs from the show. Do you have a favourite song from it?

It would have to be Defying Gravity. Not that we as the ensemble sing it, but to hear it. It is just so poignant, it points to the moment when Elphaba finds her strength within. It is such a powerful song, with beautiful lyrics.

In a previous Q&A with Catherine (Hay, playing Elphaba) and Rebekah (Head, playing Glinda), we talked about the idea of Wicked being quite a feminist show in some ways. What do you think? Is it a feminist tale?

I think it is a story told from a female perspective which gives it a different angle. It is nice to see two strong female characters represented, and to see them stick to their guns throughout the story. They are strong, independent and know what they want.

If you were offered the chance to play any character in this show at all, who would that be?

The tin man, or a female version of Boq. I like the comedic undertones in roles like that and I think they are important in any production as they help ground it all.

Stratford audiences will recognise you from your role as Christine in the 2019 production of 50 & Fabulous, but is this the first show you have been in with New Plymouth Operatic?

No, I was in the on stage ensemble for the 2014 production of Mamma Mia as well.

If you were in charge of choosing productions for the team at New Plymouth Operatic to bring to Taranaki audiences, what would you pick to put on stage?

So many good shows to choose from. I think it would have to be some kind of classic though, a crispy, old style drama of some type.

What is it about being in productions like Mamma Mia and Wicked that you enjoy so much?

The escape. It's a way to gently explore who you could be if you wore a different mask. You can explore yourself through the different roles and get a different perspective on things. It's also about pretending and playing. As an adult we don't get to do so much of that anymore, of playing make believe and pretending to be someone or something else. I think it is fun to do that occasionally, to be a child again, to dress up and let our imaginations take over.

Need to know:

What: New Plymouth Operatic's Wicked

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

When: Running until July 3.

WIN: We have one last double pass to give away to a lucky reader. To enter the draw, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with the word Wicked in the subject line. Include your name and contact details. The tickets are for the show on Tuesday, June 29, and the competition closes on Friday, June 25, at 5pm. The winner will be contacted later that day.