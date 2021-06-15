New Plymouth Operatic's Wicked Q&A - is it horrible being Morrible?

Stacy Mankelow plays the role of Madame Morrible. Photo / Chris Hill Photography.

While the lead actresses in New Plymouth Operatic's production of Wicked the Musical have flown in from other parts of the country, the cast list is also packed full of great local talent including Stacy Manktelow who plays Shiz University's Crage Hall headmistress, Madame Morrible.

In this week's Wicked Q&A, Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne asks Stacy if it's horrible being Morrible and what's it like being a villain.

When the show was first announced, did you have an idea of what character you wanted to play?

Yes, it was absolutely Madame Morrible from the very start. I've seen the show a couple of times and she is such a fabulous character role, and at my age you tend to look for those good character roles!

Her name alone makes it pretty obvious she is a headmistress in the style of Mrs Hannigan of Annie or Ms Trunchbull from Matilda fame rather than a Minerva McGonagall of Hogarts. So is it truly horrible being a villain like Morrible?

It's actually a lot of fun. She's a great character to play and there are lots of sides to her which I get to bring out during the show. It's a fun role that I can really sink my teeth into.

Are there other "baddie" roles you would like to take on?

This was the one I have always wanted actually, so I am so excited to be playing the part. Playing a real villain is something I have wanted to do for a very long time. I have always loved the villains in the Disney films, they appeal to me as roles as they give you the opportunity to really extend yourself and develop them as more than just a one-dimensional evil character.

So is Madame Morrible truly wicked?

She is a master manipulator certainly, but really you need to come and see the show to understand exactly who she is and what she does. She didn't necessarily start out as a villain, there's much more to her than just that.

Productions of Wicked often put Madame Morrible in very dramatic costumes. What's it like dressing up for the role in this production?

Yes, putting on the costume really does feel like putting on a whole new persona. It's a dramatic costume complete with a wig and then full drag makeup as well. It makes me feel like a different person and helps really take on the character I am playing.

You are a Taranaki local aren't you, have you been in other theatre productions with New Plymouth operatic?

Yes, I grew up in Hāwera, attending Turuturu School, Hāwera Intermediate and Hāwera High School. Now I live in New Plymouth working for both McKinlay Surveyors and Weir Bros. Before this show I have been in a few others, including Hairspray where I played Prudy Pringleton and I played Mother Superior in Sister Act.

So you've played all parts on the spectrum really, from a nun to an evil and manipulative headmistress.

Yes, and they are all great fun in their own way. I was really happy I got this part though, and then of course Covid-19 hit and we had to cancel the planned show last year, so it was even more exciting to get the opportunity again and be able to bring the role to life now.

Do you have any favourite moments in the show?

Yes, I really love the part where I appear in the box and make my announcement, but again, you really need to come and see the show to understand that, we aren't going to give away any secrets.

What about favourite songs? The soundtrack isn't a secret, so can you say anything about your favourite musical moments?

Madame Morrible doesn't have lots of songs in the show, but I do like Thank Goodness which is when Glinda and Madame Morrible are talking to everybody and that's when Madame Morrible's true nature really comes out. I also get to do a deep register in that part and that's really fun too.

The Details:

What: New Plymouth Operatic Society presents Wicked the Musical

When: June 17-July 3. New shows added for Tuesday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 29

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: Available from Ticketek

