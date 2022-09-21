Paige Gunson and her dad Hamish are planning to party like it's 1999 in The 90s - Rewind Through Time. Photo/ Monique Matthews Photography

Sixteen-year-old Paige Gunson will tell you what she wants, what she really really wants, and it's for the 1990s to make a comeback.

The decade filled with denim-on-denim, grunge music and girl power was all that and a bag of chips. It was among the spaghetti straps, the band T-shirts, and the rise of Y2K hysteria that her parents Hamish and Nicola met and fell in love, she says.

"I was born in 2006, but I love the 90s. The style of the 90s, the music - especially the rock music."

Paige is now living out her 90s dreams in a throwback show celebrating everything that made the decade pretty fly.

The talented teen is starring in The 90s - Rewind Through Time, staged by New Plymouth Operatic Society in conjunction with Plymouth International.

For as long as the budding rockstar can remember, her life has been filled with the hit songs of the 90s. The sounds of Pearl Jam, Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins burst into the air whenever her dad picked up his guitar. Inspired, she started singing along, learning the piano, and before long she was jamming with him.

"In about 2020 I started really getting into his songs, you know, the oldies, and I made a few playlists."

Now it's Hamish who is struck by the sound of 90s music filling the air, but this time it's his daughter's voice belting out the songs of his youth.

"I'm always suggesting new songs for her, which she dismisses, but then a few days later I hear her playing them, and then playing them again."

So when the father-of-five heard about the 90s throwback show, he signed them both up to audition.

"Paige's sister Leah was one of the Matildas in Operatic's show earlier this year and she had a great time, so I thought we would too."

With hits from artists like Nirvana, Alanis Morrisette, Vengaboys and the Spice Girls, Paige and Hamish have found a show that suits them well.

In fact, so many people wanted to be a part of that show that directors Monique Matthews and Antony Saywell had to hold extra auditions.

"In the end we added extra roles into the cast because wow, Taranaki has talent," Antony says.

The directing duo met when they both landed leading roles in Operatic's production of Hairspray in 2013.

"We've been best friends since. We share a love of music, and the 90s are our jam," Monique says.

"We're having a lot of fun."

The Details:

What: The 90s – Rewind Through Time

Where: Plymouth International

When: November 25 to December 17.

Tickets: Tickets for the dinner and show are $99 and available from the Plymouth Hotel.