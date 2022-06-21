Bella Roubos, Leah Gunson and Layla O'Brien - the Matildas are ready to perform this July. Photo/ Chris Hill Photography

The New Plymouth Operatic Society has added a new special performance to Matilda, the Musical to ensure everyone gets the chance to enjoy the show.

The additional performance of GJ Gardner Homes season of Matilda, the Musical will be audio described and sign interpreted.

Matilda production manager Steve Lloyd says this will allow the arts to be accessible for those hearing or sight-impaired to enjoy the show whilst the other aspects of the performance will remain the same.

"We are thrilled to work with Platform Interpreting New Zealand and Audio Described Aotearoa with the support of the team at the TSB Showplace to enable this to happen."

An NZ Sign Language (NZSL) interpreter will stand to one side of the stage and sign the dialogue as its being delivered, whilst members of the sight-impaired or blind community will be provided with an audio description as the performance takes place, through an earpiece and receiver.

Steve says being a matinee performance has additional benefits for those with accessibility requirements.

"We are incredibly proud of our team who have managed to pull this one together for the community."

Tickets are available for patrons to book over the counter through the TSB Showplace box office or via the Ticketek Call centre on 0800 TICKETEK.