New Plymouth Operatic cancels one performance of Wicked after actor falls ill

The show will be back on stage tomorrow. Image supplied by Showbiz Christchurch. Photo / Danielle Colvin.

Theatre goers have been told to turn back from following the yellow brick road tonight, as New Plymouth Operatic's Friday evening performance of Wicked was cancelled just after 5pm today.

A text sent out to ticket holders informed them the evening performance had been cancelled, with a link attached for further information.

At 6.30pm, a media statement was put on the New Plymouth Operatic Society's Facebook page.

"Due to the illness of one of our leads, it is with regret that the New Plymouth Operatic Society, sadly announce that tonight's performance (only) of WICKED is now cancelled."

A New Plymouth Operatic Society spokesperson declined to state which of the show's leads was unwell, but said arrangements were underway to bring in an alternate actor for the role to ensure the show could go on.

"We can confirm that all performances from Saturday, June 26 will continue as usual."

Ticket holders for tonight's show were being offered tickets to a new performance, and all effort was being made to ensure their seating would remain the same, or as close as possible. If people could not make an alternate date they would be given a refund, the spokesperson said.

Ticket holders the Stratford Press spoke to were mainly philosophical about the late cancellation, saying illness was to be expected at this time of year.

"I didn't realise they didn't have understudies though."

Margaret White said she had been looking forward to the show, and was hoping she and her friend would be able to make the alternative performance date.

"I'm hoping we will still be able to go as we both love musicals and were really looking forward to this one. We are out now and dressed up so we will go find ourselves a nice dinner somewhere, at least the restaurants are likely to do well tonight, there will be plenty of people looking for a meal and maybe to drown their sorrows."