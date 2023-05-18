The Lotto balls fell kindly for a New Plymouth ticket-holder who won $1m in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning ticket for Wednesday night’s draw was sold at The Valley Countdown in New Plymouth. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $900,000 with Strike four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Otara Post in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

