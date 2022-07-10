Gillian Gibbon, left, and Gillian Somers, play sisters Sinead and Ciara in The Cat's Mother at New Plymouth Little Theatre. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

Gillian Gibbon, left, and Gillian Somers, play sisters Sinead and Ciara in The Cat's Mother at New Plymouth Little Theatre. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

Two Taranaki women are not only dealing with dementia in their family life, but are also facing it head-on in the theatre as well.

Gillian Somers and Gillian Gibbon are the leading ladies in The Cat's Mother, a play about two sisters who must make some challenging decisions for their ageing mother, who has

Alzheimer's.

The story is close to home for both women, as each has a parent with a form of dementia. For Somers, it's her father, who still lives in her home country, Ireland.

"Just before this play started I went to Ireland. I didn't tell my parents I was coming because I was worried I wouldn't get on the plane because of Covid, and I didn't want to disappoint them," she says.

"But, when I got home, dad didn't recognise me. He just walked past me and didn't know who I was. That's the cruelty of it."

Playing a character who is dealing with similar scenarios hasn't always been easy, but the story was an important one to be a part of, she says.

For Gibbon, whose mother in the UK has dementia, tackling this subject matter on stage has made her appreciate living life to the fullest.

"When I left the UK my mother was healthy and as bright as a pin, but she had a stroke and developed vascular dementia. She changed overnight from this vibrant lady into somebody whose conversation is now on a continual loop. So, it's been challenging doing this play, but it's inspired me to do volunteer work with Alzheimer's New Zealand after the show closes."

The Cat's Mother is peppered with funny moments and Gibbon is expecting theatregoers may cry, but she also knows they will also laugh.

"It's an emotional play to do, but there's a lot of humour in it too. That's the power of community theatre, we can tackle issues and give people the chance to not only be entertained, but to reach a resolution. It helps give these really, really important issues a voice."

Described as a laugh-out-loud dark comedy, the award-winning play premiered in London in 2018, before touring to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Little Theatre's production is directed by Terry Darby, co-directed by Jenny Lawn, and stars Gillian Somers, Gillian Gibbons, Katherine Paul, Emma Glucina, Briar Tucker, Rhiannon McGrane, Stephanie McKellar and Chris Morrison.

The details:

What: The Cat's Mother, written by Erica Murray

where: New Plymouth Little Theatre

When: July 13 - 23

Tickets: Available from eventbrite.com