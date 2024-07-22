The Box Office at TSB Showplace is moving to New Plymouth isite and Visitor Information Centre at Puke Ariki and will operate there from August 5.

New Plymouth’s Box Office is on the move.

The Box Office, which has been at New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) TSB Showplace for some time, is relocating to the New Plymouth Isite and Visitor Information Centre from August 5.

The shift comes as Eventfinda is welcomed as the exclusive ticketing provider for TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium events. Yarrow Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands have had an exclusive ticketing partnership with Ticketek since 2016.

Located in the Puke Ariki Museum building on St Aubyn St, the New Plymouth isite will serve as a one-stop hub for residents and visitors for information about local attractions, accommodation and now, ticketing options for all New Plymouth Event Venues shows and events.

NPDC’s venue and events manager, Chade Julie said the move comes as part of the commitment to streamline visitor experiences.