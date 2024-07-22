Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

New Plymouth isite becomes Box Office’s new home, one-stop shop for events

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The Box Office at TSB Showplace is moving to New Plymouth isite and Visitor Information Centre at Puke Ariki and will operate there from August 5.

The Box Office at TSB Showplace is moving to New Plymouth isite and Visitor Information Centre at Puke Ariki and will operate there from August 5.

New Plymouth’s Box Office is on the move.

The Box Office, which has been at New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) TSB Showplace for some time, is relocating to the New Plymouth Isite and Visitor Information Centre from August 5.

The shift comes as Eventfinda is welcomed as the exclusive ticketing provider for TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium events. Yarrow Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands have had an exclusive ticketing partnership with Ticketek since 2016.

Located in the Puke Ariki Museum building on St Aubyn St, the New Plymouth isite will serve as a one-stop hub for residents and visitors for information about local attractions, accommodation and now, ticketing options for all New Plymouth Event Venues shows and events.

NPDC’s venue and events manager, Chade Julie said the move comes as part of the commitment to streamline visitor experiences.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Event-goers can now enjoy extended opening hours and access expert local knowledge, travel advice, event details and ticketing options, all conveniently under one roof. Visitors can now seamlessly plan their adventures, gather local insights, and secure their seats for our captivating shows.”

The TSB Showplace Box Office will be open on nights when an event is on at the venue. Tickets to events at the TSB Showplace, TSB Stadium, Yarrow Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands can be purchased online at the New Plymouth Event Venues website.

The New Plymouth isite and Information Centre is open seven days a week from 10am–5pm and located in the foyer of Puke Ariki Museum on St Aubyn St.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press