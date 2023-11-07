Winners in New Plymouth line up (from left): Ms NZ Shape Jessica Brash, Mr NZ Body Board Shorts Bala Venkatesan, Ms NZ Figure Janine O'Keefe, Mr NZ Physique Regan Dixon, Ms NZ Physique Lisa Bailey-Smith, Mr NZ Athletic Bill Mc Neilly and Ms NZ Classic Women Brooke Andrews. Photo / MAD Media

Winners in New Plymouth line up (from left): Ms NZ Shape Jessica Brash, Mr NZ Body Board Shorts Bala Venkatesan, Ms NZ Figure Janine O'Keefe, Mr NZ Physique Regan Dixon, Ms NZ Physique Lisa Bailey-Smith, Mr NZ Athletic Bill Mc Neilly and Ms NZ Classic Women Brooke Andrews. Photo / MAD Media

Bodybuilders from across the country travelled to New Plymouth to compete at the Nabba Bodybuilding National Championships recently.

Taranaki area representative Anne Russell says 46 athletes competed in the event over Labour weekend.

“They brought amazing condition and were very competitive. There were competitors from as far as Invercargill to Auckland and other places in between, with two representing Taranaki.”

She says the audience support was a highlight of the competition.

“They supported all the competitors regardless of who they were. Even the audience had the opportunity to win vouchers throughout the evening show from local restaurants.”

The major sponsor of the event was MAD Media.

“There would be no show without all these amazing people who support us, some of whom have supported us for many years with our yearly regional competitions.”

Russell says she was able to bring the national tournament to New Plymouth with help from Wayne Hardy and Farah Deobhakta.

”Everyone had a great day of competition with lots of fun and laughter. Bring on 2024 and watch out for news of a regional Taranaki competition to take place in early 2024.”

Some of the athletes qualified at this competition and will be representing Nabba NZ at the NAC Universe in Germany this month.



