An artist impression of the new permanent building on the way for The Junction - Zero Waste Hub.

One person’s junk is another person’s treasure, and in the future that treasure will be housed in a $3.2 million brand new home.

Plans are in place to replace the current tent structure housing The Junction - Zero Waste Hub. Based on Colson Rd in New Plymouth, The Junction is a popular stop for shoppers looking for pre-loved bargains and for others to drop off their unwanted items to be upcycled.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) resource recovery manager Kimberley Hope says since it opened in January 2020 as part of NPDC’s work towards establishing a zero waste district, The Junction has helped divert more than 440 tonnes of waste from landfill, thanks to the just over 78,000 people using the shop or the drop-off service. In addition, more than 5500 people have attended workshops or tours there.

The planned new building is set to be three times the size of the current tent-covered structure, meaning it will be able to meet the growing demand for the service.

“We’ll have more room for events and workshops, upcycling and sales and to develop a community of sellers, buyers and educators.”

She says in keeping with the zero waste theme, the planned construction will use more timber and less steel as well as lightweight materials that require less structural concrete. It will also feature sustainable building materials such as SaveBoard, a product made of items recycled at The Junction. Concrete and the tent from the current building are also being reused.

Work is under way preparing a temporary site and in late August The Junction will be closed for two weeks so it can relocate to a temporary site, although the drop-off bays and recycling bins will remain open.

Construction of the new building will start in spring and will take about a year to finish.



