The Vietnam war relic is being sent to Porirua for refurbishment. Photo/ Supplied

A Vietnam war relic is being removed from New Plymouth's foreshore for refurbishment.

New Plymouth District Council and the New Plymouth RSA are sending the city's Pack Howitzer to Porirua, where army volunteers will remove rust and re-coat it.

"It's planned maintenance of a piece of our history – something we're honoured to be custodians of given its part in our country's story," says acting manager parks and open spaces Conrad Pattison.

This howitzer was used by New Zealand troops during the Vietnam War. More than 3000 New Zealand military and civilian personnel served in Vietnam between 1963 and 1975.

The Pack Howitzer was previously restored by the New Zealand Army in Trentham and installed opposite New Plymouth's Cenotaph in November 2015, as a joint project between the district council and the New Plymouth RSA.

The gun was removed on October 4, with the refurbishment taking a couple of months to complete.