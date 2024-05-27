Sisonke Taranaki African Community co-founders Cheryl Mudawarima (left) and Petunia Twala with some of the young members of Taranaki's African community.

Two New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) community grants have helped Taranaki’s African residents feel at home.

Last year, members of the African expat community in Taranaki set up the Sisonke Taranaki African Community as a way to bring together the region’s African residents to share their culture and celebrate the diversity of Taranaki.

Last year the group received a $3000 NPDC community services and programmes grant to help with startup and registration costs for the organisation. Another grant for $5000 from the community events grant fund helped with the cost of flags for a Mandela Day celebration in February as well as helping with costs for an African Day celebration.

“Sisonke is a word derived from the South African Zulu language. To us, it means kotahitanga, togetherness, unity, peace and love,” said Sisonke co-founder Petunia Twala.

“These grants will help us celebrate the diversity of our home continent and bring Africans together create a home away from home and share our ancestors’ unique food, songs, games and histories.”

A major focus of the group is to encourage African youth to embrace their identities while they find their footing and integrate into life in Taranaki.

“The NPDC’s support for ethnic communities fosters a stronger sense of belonging throughout the entire Taranaki community,” said fellow Sisonke co-founder Cheryl Mudawarima.

NPDC community funds support grassroots and volunteer groups such as Sisonke in projects and programmes that benefit the community and to support events that are free or affordable for all, said Damien Clark, NPDC community and economic development manager.

“Grassroots groups and events help us build a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital through connected and engaged communities and making our district more vibrant. By supporting them through our community grants, we help to create a place where people want to live, work, play and bring up their families.”

Applications open on June 3 this year for funding from both the community events and the community services and programmes grant funds. The closing date for applications is June 30. More information, and application details are available on the New Plymouth District Council website.



