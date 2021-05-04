New Plymouth cricketer meets heroes at Black Caps vs Bangladesh match

ANZ Coin Toss Kid winner Asmit Bhatt. Photo/ Supplied

A New Plymouth cricketer met his heroes at the Black Caps vs Bangladesh cricket match.

Eleven-year-old Asmit Bhatt says he was "nervous" to meet his heroes in front of a crowd of thousands at the Basin Reserve.

Asmit participated in the pre-match coin toss with captains Tom Lathan and Tamim Iqbal as a part of the ANZ Coin Toss Kid competition.

Asmit, who attends Highlands Intermediate school, won the opportunity to be an ANZ Coin Toss Kid and experience standing side by side with the captains as they decided who would bat and bowl. Asmit's favourite part of the day was meeting fast bowler Trent Boult and getting his mini cricket bat signed.

"I had a really fun day and it was an exciting game to watch," says Asmit.

He says he was happy to see the Black Caps win.

Head of sponsorship at ANZ, Sue McGregor, says Asmit was one of 23 promising young cricketers chosen to take part in the pre-match custom this cricket season.

"After such a tough year for the country in 2020, it has been even more apparent the important role that sport and our sporting heroes play to inspire our future generations.

"We are so pleased to be able to continue creating these once in a lifetime opportunities for our future Black Caps and White Ferns. Getting to meet their heroes is something we hope will stay with them for years to come."

The Coin Toss experience is part of ANZ's long-standing support of Kiwi cricketers. Since 2009 ANZ has given over $1 million to local cricket players, teams and clubs. In addition, ANZ has donated $1m in grants to grassroots cricket and netball clubs to help them get back up and running after Covid-19.