Changing that inequity needs everyone’s help, he said.

“We need to change behaviour and attitude.”

The region has three district councils as well as the regional council, and between them they are responsible for many of the region’s assets, from rugby stadiums to parks, pools to playgrounds.

Many older facilities across Taranaki hadn’t been built or designed with accessibility in mind, Bennett said.

“When we go to build a new asset, we need to think about building that asset for the mainstream of the community, and the mainstream community is inclusive of everyone, irrespective of whether you’ve got a disability or an impairment with your age.”

Bennett, who is chairman of the New Plymouth District Council’s Age and Accessibility Working Party, said when new assets are designed and built, or older facilities need upgrades, it’s important everyone is on the same page around accessibility.

“We have to look at changing behaviours. Council staff have to think about that mainstream, which includes everyone, and how they can access the space. That’s where the work starts. Then elected members, including community board members, they are the political side of advocating for change, and then the community at large also need to support it. Because unless those three groups of people are all on the same page of attaining equity and equal outcomes for our disability sector, we’re not going to get to where we need to go.”

Bennett said a recent press release from the Taxpayers’ Union showed a lack of understanding of the need for equity.

The press release challenged the cost of replacing the old and damaged wooden steps connecting Beach Rd in New Plymouth to Fitzroy Beach, with new steps and a ramp.

The New Plymouth District Council had allocated $1,280,841 towards ramps and stairs for Fitzroy Beach, an amount the Taxpayer’s Union questioned.

“Was this massive price tag to fix some stairs and build a ramp truly justified in such challenging economic times?” the union’s local government campaigns manager Sam Warren said in the release. “Like all councils projects, the job is sure to blow out in costs, and $1.2 million already seems to be a large estimate for a relatively small project. Ratepayers would be within their rights to demand a breakdown of costs in projects like this. Perhaps they will discover the ramp is gold plated.”

Bennett said Warren’s comments showed a lack of understanding of the need for equitable access for all.

“He lacks education through ignorance and fear is driven through ignorance.”

He had a challenge for Warren.

“If he wants to learn about the disability sector and what is what is equitable and equal, then I invite him to come to the new Plymouth District Council to talk to the Age and Accessibility Working Party and educate himself.”

Equity, said Bennett, means everyone can access the same places.

“So saying in their release that disabled people, the elderly, parents, they can all access the beach from other parts, that’s not equity. How is that fair when these steps lead to the swimming pool in the playground and into the walkway that interconnects our community? Why should those people have to go 500 metres that way or that way when they can come there?”

Replacing the steps without a ramp is inequitable, he said.

“If we just replace the steps, who is that going to serve? Not everyone. It will serve the tyranny of the majority, and override the minority of people that have these accessibility issues, and that’s not fair.”

The steps and ramp are a way to ensure no one in the community is left behind, he said.

“I know that times are tough, but this project is going to go ahead early next year, and it will be it will be a game changer for our community.”

For Daniel Vandenberg, the planned new steps and ramp will mean he can access the same beach his friends and family do.

Vandenberg is a co-chairperson of Enabling Good Lives Taranaki, a regional steering group and charitable trust. The national body – Enabling Good Lives – is a partnership between the disability sector and government agencies working to ensure disabled people have greater control over their lives.

“People with disabilities and other impairments have faced underfunding for years, this project will give us a lift up, in that we have better access – currently to come to this part of the beach we have to go down a steep hill and fight traffic. It puts us at risk, so we either take that risk, or miss out. The new ramp and steps will enable us to stay safe and have the same access as everyone else.”

Kaiwhakahaere/general manager of Conductive Education Taranaki, and parent of two young children, Callum Williamson, is also looking forward to improved access to the popular beach area.

“We have an ageing population, people with disabilities and then parents who have pushchairs to take with them. Do you not think they want to come to the beach?”

Bennett said it’s not just about one set of steps and one access point.

“It’s an ongoing battle to advocate for the right for all members of our community to be treated equally. My challenge to all four councils, as well as to the Government and to businesses, is to treat everyone as part of the mainstream. That’s what they want. They don’t want to be special, to be targeted, to be told they need to use a separate entrance, they want to use the same entrance as everyone else. To not be left behind.”





