New Plymouth Bowl of Brooklands summer concerts and Te Matatini 2025 announced

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
New Plymouth District Council is planning their next Summer at the Bowl.

The Bowl of Brooklands is taking centre stage over the next few months with the biggest-ever line-up of shows and festivals for Summer at the Bowl.

With six events already confirmed, including a range of concerts and Te Matatini 2025, December through to mid-March is a chance to enjoy a wide range of entertainment tastes and genres, said New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“New Plymouth District, and in fact the region will be pumping over summer – there is just so much going on and I cannot wait,” Holdom said.

“Getting these events here is a massive and collective effort by New Plymouth District Council’s event and venues teams, as well as promoters and groups such as Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, who work hard to ensure our region is on the map for major gigs like this.

“Not only is it going to be a great time, but a massive shot in the arm for the local economy, businesses and hospitality and accommodation providers.”

He said as well as concerts, the Bowl is hosting the prestigious biennial national kapa haka festival Te Matatini in February which will see 55 groups perform and bring thousands of supporters to the region for the five-day event.

“Te Matatini is also televised to an audience of around 2.5 million people both online and on television, so this is a huge opportunity to showcase our region and for people to see the best kapa haka performers from across Aotearoa performing on that stage in a stunning setting.”

Holdom said accommodation around the maunga is in high demand and local businesses will be be stocking up getting ready for the influx.

General and motorhome camping packages are available at the official Te Matatini campsite base at New Plymouth Racecourse on Rogan St and can be purchased through the festival website.

The 2023/2024 Summer at the Bowl attracted 21,000 concertgoers over three shows, including many from outside Taranaki. It also injected $8.1 million of total expenditure into the local economy.

Already lined up for the Bowl of Brooklands this summer are:

  • December 15: Christmas at the Bowl
  • December 29: Rock the Bowl, including Shihad and Sublime
  • January 11: L.A.B, Stan Walker & Friends
  • January 16: Timeless Summer Tour (including Boy George, Bonnie Tyler and Little River Band).
  • February 25 – 1 March: Te Matatini 2025
  • March 14-16: WOMAD

In addition, the popular TSB Festival of Lights will be back in Pukekura Park from December 21 to January 26).

“While looking forward to a fun and busy summer, it does pose some challenges with our roads, stores, and service providers expected to be extremely busy. Keep an eye on the service announcement section of our website for updates on road closures etc.”

FAST FACTS

  • The Bowl of Brooklands is Taranaki’s largest and most iconic concert venue and was awarded “Large Venue of the Year” by the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand in 2021.
  • Situated within the award-winning Pukekura Park, the Bowl is a natural amphitheatre with a permanent stage over the lake and has hosted audiences under the stars since 1958.
  • This world-renowned venue holds up to 15,000 and has hosted international headline acts such as Sir Elton John, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Adams, Six60 and L.A.B.
