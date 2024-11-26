New Plymouth District Council is planning their next Summer at the Bowl.

The Bowl of Brooklands is taking centre stage over the next few months with the biggest-ever line-up of shows and festivals for Summer at the Bowl.

With six events already confirmed, including a range of concerts and Te Matatini 2025, December through to mid-March is a chance to enjoy a wide range of entertainment tastes and genres, said New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“New Plymouth District, and in fact the region will be pumping over summer – there is just so much going on and I cannot wait,” Holdom said.

“Getting these events here is a massive and collective effort by New Plymouth District Council’s event and venues teams, as well as promoters and groups such as Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, who work hard to ensure our region is on the map for major gigs like this.

“Not only is it going to be a great time, but a massive shot in the arm for the local economy, businesses and hospitality and accommodation providers.”