Langton said after the success of the online voting system at Barbwire Fight Club’s previous event in Ōpunake, he decided to try it in Stratford.

“We had about 1000 views. I’m hoping we’ll increase to 1500 views at the Stratford event. We had our last event in Stratford in December 2023. It was a sell-out, so we’ve decided to bring it back.”

Langton said the people’s vote matters, with the winning fighter receiving $500.

“It gives the fighters that incentive to do their best and rally support ahead of the fight.”

He said the judge’s pick will also receive $500.

“The judge’s decision declares the winner of the fight. However, the fighters still get a nice bonus if they’re [the] people’s choice.”

Barbwire Flight Club 103 is the third in a four-series event, Langton said.

“We’ve had two fights previously. The winners from 102, in Ōpunake, are through to the final round, which is 104. The fighters at this event are competing for their spot in the final.”

There’ll be eight fights on the night - five main and three undercard.

“It’s going to be an awesome night. Plus, with the added online voting element, it’s great exposure for the fighters and is an awesome step for New Zealand boxing. It’s a different way to run corporate fights.”

The main fight is between Barbwire Fight Club’s Bobby Katene and Lenuasi Tueli in the cruiserweight division. Katene said he’s looking forward to getting in the ring.

“I’ve been training hard for it, so I should put on a good fight for the crowd.”

He first started boxing three and a half years ago.

“I saw there was a studio in town and decided to give it a go. I really like it, so I’ve decided to continue with it.”

The main undercard fight is between Leilani Leatherby and Soifua Ailepata. Leatherby met Ailepata in the ring in Auckland a few weeks ago.

“I won that fight, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens this time.”

Leilani said she started boxing two years ago.

“I would go out and watch my partner Bobby, and I thought I’d give it a go too. It’s something I really like. My first fight was the Stratford Rumble in December last year, so I can’t wait to fight there again.”

Langton said with tickets selling fast, people who want to see the event live should purchase a ticket quickly.

“It’s going to be a good night.”

The Details:

What: Barbwire Flight Club 103

When: Saturday, September 7, 7pm start

Where: TET Multisports Centre, 62 Portia St, Stratford

Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Online voting registration: www.barbwire.co.nz