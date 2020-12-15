New name and location for Nell's health and wellness centre - Remedy

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke cut the ribbon to formally open Nell Mitchell's health and wellness centre, Remedy, last week.

A Stratford health and wellness centre has moved on to the town's main street.

Remedy is Janelle Mitchell's business and while the location and name are both new, Janelle herself is no newcomer to natural health.

Known to everyone as Nell, she ran Nell's Natural Health Clinic in the district for over 20 years.

"We started in Ngaere, then moved on to Broadway up near the northern roundabout, we were there for about 13 years, then we moved to Juliet St."

Now rebranded as Remedy, the business is back on Broadway and was formally opened by Stratford mayor Neil Volzke last week. Nell says the idea behind the concept of Remedy has been in her head for a long time.

"I knew I wanted to create a place where various practitioners and therapists could work from. So often, people find themselves travelling long distances just to access the various treatments and people they need to see, so having a one-stop shop was something I felt would help."

After talking with a couple of her clients, Serena Joy and Justine Page, Nell says suddenly the idea started becoming a reality.

"They really made it happen. They are property developers and understood exactly what I was trying to achieve. They came up with ideas for the design, the layout, the rebrand, they sourced the building. All of a sudden it went from talking about it to emails flying back and forth asking if I preferred this or that, and here we are with this lovely place that is exactly what I envisioned."

The idea, says Nell, is that from the moment you walk into Remedy, you could be in Byron's Bay or Bali, rather than Broadway.

"I think it feels welcoming and peaceful from the moment you enter. The natural tones and materials and the atmosphere all work together to create a soothing space."

Natural health is no longer something hidden away or seen as being a last resort, she says.

"It is becoming more and more of a first choice for people, not a last choice. It's not a case of choosing one or the other either, but rather encouraging an integrative approach to health and wellness."

"With physio, osteo and many other therapies being available through ACC I think people are more open to the benefits of holistic and natural remedies. I see Remedy as being a place where people can come in, source organic ingredients, find a practitioner, browse the range of crystals and crafts we have on offer, or simply talk to us and ask for advice or ideas. Everyone is welcome."