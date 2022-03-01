The Rev Paul Bowers-Mason and the Rev Wynne Bowers-Mason were given their licences at the service.

The Anglican community in Stratford and Eltham is hoping to build more links with the wider community through a new role.

The role of Missioner for Central Taranaki has been created within the Archdeaconry of Waitotara with the aim of developing community initiatives and outreach programmes to help grow the church in the community.

On Friday night, the Rev Paul Bowers-Mason was installed into that role during a service held at Stratford's Holy Trinity Church. Paul and his wife, the Rev Wynne Bowers-Mason, have moved from Brooklands, where Paul was the minister at Brooklands Co-operating Church, to Eltham for Paul to take on the Missioner role.

Representatives from the Brooklands parish as well as some from St Mary's Hāwera, St George's Patea, Church of the Good Shepherd and St Luke's Waverley, St Barnabas Opunake, St John's Community Church Kaponga, All Saints' Eltham, Holy Trinity Stratford along with friends and whanau of Paul and Wynne and other invited guests and members of the clergy were welcomed to the service by the Archbishop of NZ, Philip Richardson.

The Archbishop said it was nice to be able to hold the service "in the flesh", adding the last three installations he had been part of had been done by audio-visual link due to Covid- related requirements. He acknowledged the difficulties around the current requirements and thanked those present for wearing masks and taking relevant precautions.

"Masking is the most important thing we can do," he said, adding he found "singing less lustily" helped when wearing one.

"It makes it work, and is probably nicer for those near me!"

Reverend Paul Bowers-Mason was presented with a bible by Archdeacon Chester Borrows during the service.

The Archdeacon of Waitotara, Chester Borrows, said while the need for the new role in the archdeaconry had been recognised, it had taken a while to find the right person. He said he and a couple of other members of the archdeaconry board had visited Brooklands during the process.

"We had talked about what other churches and parishes were doing, and who seemed to be doing it well, and Brooklands seemed to be doing it better than most, so we went to a service there. It was a wonderful service."

Paul and Wynne hadn't been there that service, however, he added to the amusement of the congregation. Members of the board continued to think about the possibilities of the Missioner role, said Chester, and prayed on it.

"We kept praying and your names came forward. Before I was Archdeacon I was a cop, and I've been running informants for years, so I checked you out, I know God knows, but I still checked you out too."

Paul and Wynne were the perfect fit, he said.

"While we had been sick of waiting, had we come early it wouldn't have been the right time. Everything fell together and we are so grateful for that."

During the service, Chester presented Paul with a bible to represent the scriptures and teaching Paul would be sharing with the community through his new role. Bishop Philip formally presented Paul with his licence, and also presented Wynne with a licence as Priest Assistant to the Bishop. Wynne, who is an ordained priest, will be assisting with services in the Archdeaconry of Waitotara.

The Rev Paul Bowers-Mason (right) looks on as the Very Rev Jay Ruka, Dean of Taranaki, speaks during the service.

The Very Rev Jay Ruka, Dean of Taranaki, gave the address during the service, talking about the history of Christianity in Aotearoa New Zealand, and how it connected with Maori. The community was lucky to have Wynne and Paul join them, he said.

"The good news of Jesus, is healing. These guys know this story. They know the depth of this story and they have fashioned their lives on it. What you are receiving in your midst is a dynamic duo, ministers who know the heartbeat of God. These guys are here to help us connect as a community."

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke said he knew Paul and Wynne would quickly find the community they were joining was "a warm and welcoming one".

"I thank those in the church for recognising the need, and I look forward to working with you."

The Rev John Mattock, of St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, also spoke, saying prayer was a powerful force, especially when it involved Chester, Philip and Jay.

"I should have warned you that when you have these three behind you praying, things happen."

Wynne and Paul both said they were looking forward to meeting and getting to know the community, and serving it in a range of ways.