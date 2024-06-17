The new officers of Toko and Districts Lions Club. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The new officers of Toko and Districts Lions Club. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Toko District and Lions’ Club celebrated a change of officers and an induction of eight people at its recent AGM.

The new members and officers were inducted by Ōpunake Lionside Club member and former district governor Louise Knapman.

Knapman started by introducing Sylvia Topless, Patrick Dent, Sian Wisnewski, Maree Mailman, Michael Cooper, Karen Cooper, Debbie Stewart and Jane O’Neil, welcoming them to the Lions.

The new members of the Toko and District Lions Club. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She then thanked the previous board for their work and introduced the new members. Barry Whittington is the new president, taking over from Rex Hodgetts.

Hodgetts said he has enjoyed the last year.

“It’s been an honour to be the president for the past 12 months.”





Gaylene Anderson is the first vice president and David Kowalewski is the second.

Anderson is also the director of health, welfare and youth and Kowalewski is the director of projects. Peter and Kathy Lang are the social directors and Basil Dodunski is the tailtwister.

The lion tamer is Gerard Radich.

Whittington said he is looking forward to the year again.

“I want to give a big thanks to Rex for leading the Lions for the past 12 years and to also congratulate our award receivers who are valued members of the club.”