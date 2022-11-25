From left, Raewyn, Rose, Margie and Judy with some of the decorations people can place on the tree along with a special message. Photo / Ilona Hanne

From left, Raewyn, Rose, Margie and Judy with some of the decorations people can place on the tree along with a special message. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A meaningful Christmas tradition is continuing in Stratford this year, albeit in a new location.

The Tree of Remembrance will be on display in Paper Plus Stratford from December 1, a change from previous years where it has been located outside the TSB bank in the town.

“Having it inside means we can actually have it up for longer than we have previously, as we don’t have to rely on volunteers to sit with the tree each day.”

Judy Drummond, Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki board member, says she is grateful to Margie Hodgetts, owner of Paper Plus Stratford, for allowing them to put the tree in the shop.

“It’s a great location and gives people the opportunity to remember their loved ones, while also supporting the work Hospice does in our community.”

Rose Whitaker, Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki community partnerships lead, says the tree is a way for people to acknowledge those they have lost to a life-limiting illness.

“It is part of the grief cycle to be able to acknowledge loved ones who have passed on in a positive way, by writing a message, or even just their name, and placing it on the tree.”

The messages of love are written on cardboard Christmas decorations and placed on the tree over December, before being taken down on Christmas Eve, says Rose.

“We then take the messages from the various Trees of Remembrance across Taranaki and respectfully cremate them. The ashes are then blessed before being sprinkled on the gardens around Te Rangimarie Hospice.”

People are asked to make a donation in exchange for the decoration to write their message on, says Rose.

“It helps us raise some much-needed funds to continue doing all the great things Hospice does for people experiencing life-limiting illnesses and their families and whanau.”

Judy says some people give a donation without placing a message on the tree.

“So many people’s lives have been impacted by illnesses like cancer, I think a lot of people want to give something to help, even if they don’t want to place something on the tree.”

Judy has been involved with the annual Tree of Remembrance appeal for decades and says it provides an important opportunity for people to grieve, especially when facing their first festive season without a loved family member.

She knows a lot about the impact cancer can have on people, having spent many years as a nurse in the hospice palliative care field.

“Before I was a nurse though, I lost my brother to cancer when he and I were both teenagers. He died two days before his 17th birthday.”

Fellow board member Raewyn McDonald, who has also been a regular volunteer with the Tree of Remembrance over the years, also has a personal connection to cancer.

“Like Judy, I lost a sibling to cancer. My sister was 24 when she died. I’ve not been involved with the tree here for as long as Judy, but for 10 years now, since we moved back to Stratford, I have always volunteered to sit with it. It’s quite special listening to people’s stories about their loved ones and giving them the opportunity to acknowledge them.”

Margie says she was happy to help when asked if she could have the tree in her shop this year.

“You never know when you might need the help Hospice provides, everyone knows someone, so it was an easy yes to having the tree here.”

Rose says the tree’s new location is perfect.

“Margie’s shop is the absolute hub of the town, and we are so thankful the tree will be here for people to have the opportunity to remember their loved ones and support Hospice at the same time.”



