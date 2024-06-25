Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

New general practitioner Dr Bili Wu joins Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare in South Taranaki

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare’s newest general practitioner Dr Bili Wu.

“Better collaboration, better support and wonderful people make this a great place to be a doctor” is the diagnosis of Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare’s newest GP, Dr Bili Wu.

There are now seven doctors and three nurse practitioners working in the organisation’s Pātea and Hāwera clinics.

Chronic workforce shortages are a problem across the health sector, including in primary care, with 44% of GPs intending to retire within 10 years, according to the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners.

Wu said he was keenly interested in w’ānau medicine and child health.

“Smaller communities offer a chance to create holistic and comprehensive clinical care. The rural lifestyle works for me.”

During his time in Australia, he launched a project focused on how the Covid-19 pandemic affected rheumatic heart disease prophylaxis.

“I have a lot of experience in early detection and management. A lot of those early symptoms can be quite subtle. Catching them early can improve clinical outcomes.”

Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare general manager Graham Young said the medical centre was pleased to secure yet another physician with international and innovative experience.

“We now have seven doctors and three nurse practitioners providing clinical care to our patients across our Pātea and Hāwera clinics. Ensuring we have a strong clinical team is essential to meeting the needs of our community.”

Wu brought a wealth of clinical expertise to the role, with the latest and most relevant information on many health issues that challenged the ro’e, Young said.

“Ngāti Ruanui has adopted a strong policy of attracting and retaining senior clinicians.

“We are also investing in our team and supporting their training needs. This has seen two of our nurses move into nurse practitioner roles in the last three years.”

The healthcare facility had grown consistently in 10 years and now had 9000 patients.

Wu obtained a bachelor of medicine/bachelor of surgery (MBBS) qualification from the University of Queensland in 2012. He has worked in Western Australia, Melbourne, Tasmania and the Northern Territory. He received his fellowship of The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners in 2017 and holds a diploma in child health.

