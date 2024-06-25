“Better collaboration, better support and wonderful people make this a great place to be a doctor” is the diagnosis of Ngāti Ruanui Healthcare’s newest GP, Dr Bili Wu.
There are now seven doctors and three nurse practitioners working in the organisation’s Pātea and Hāwera clinics.
Chronic workforce shortages are a problem across the health sector, including in primary care, with 44% of GPs intending to retire within 10 years, according to the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners.
Wu said he was keenly interested in w’ānau medicine and child health.
“Smaller communities offer a chance to create holistic and comprehensive clinical care. The rural lifestyle works for me.”