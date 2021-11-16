New fund honours memory of late Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust sanctuary manager

The fund honours the memory of late Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust sanctuary manager Simon Collins. Photo/ Supplied

A new fund is honouring the memory of late Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust sanctuary manager Simon Collins.

Sanctuaries of New Zealand Incorporated (SNZI) chairman Matt Maitland says the fund is the perfect way to honour Simon.

"Simon was a member of SNZI. He learnt on the job and as a result, he was a confident and skilled sanctuary manager. His way of learning by doing is an important skill and to honour him, we wanted to give other people the chance to learn how he did."

The purpose of the grant is to enable an exchange of people between sanctuaries. The grant will allow selected sanctuary staff or volunteers to visit other sanctuaries to learn how they operate and actively share knowledge.

"This learning-by-doing approach will support the development of individuals, while also actively facilitating improvements in how sanctuaries operate. It's how Simon learnt and he's showed us the value of learning that way. Simon had a very high profile for his work which had a big effect. He was a good person who led a world-leading sanctuary and world-leading team."

Two grants of up to $1000 will be on offer this year for sanctuary staff and volunteers.

"This will assist in costs of airfares, accommodation, covering duties while away, and other allowances. This will be a cash grant to the organisation the person is associated with. If the travel cannot be undertaken within one year, it will be returned to SONZI and offered the following year."

Matt says additional grants, or higher-value grants, could be offered if sufficient funds were raised.

The first grant will be awarded by the end of the month.

"We have received a kickstart from the Hugo Foundation, and we've also set up a Givealittle page as well. We're received a lot of support for this, which just shows how valued Simon was in the community. We're happy that we can honour him this way."

To donate, go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/the-sanctuaries-of-nz-simon-collins-fund-1