From left: Matt Ford, Stephen Engelbrecht, his son Martin, Jessie Malcolm and Peter Gane plan to start a radio-controlled helicopter club in Taranaki. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Taranaki radio-control (RC) helicopter enthusiasts are starting up a club to help and support other people who enjoy the hobby.

Stephen Engelbrecht says he and his son Martin, and three others, want to establish a Taranaki-based RC helicopter group.

“The country has a Model Flying New Zealand group that looks after RC model flying. They have different clubs around the country but we want to start a Taranaki-based group that focuses specifically on RC helicopters. There are a number of categories including sport flying and aerobatics. You can have scale models of helicopters as well. We’d love to meet all kinds of people so we can share our knowledge and fly together.”

He says in speaking to people he’s found many people who fly RC helicopters do it on their own.

“We want to give them the opportunity to come together as a group and build that comradery so we can all fly together instead of separately.”

The club will also be a way for fellow RC helicopter flyers to support each other.

“In this hobby, you are always learning and I think it would be great to be able to share that knowledge with other people and help each other out.”

Stephen and Martin joined the sport last year, and Martin says in that time he and his dad met a number of wonderful people.

“We were always interested and last year we decided to bite the bullet and buy an RC helicopter each. It’s a very enjoyable hobby and the people make it that way. The people we have met so far have been fantastic and we want to meet more people, and provide a way fellow RC helicopter enthusiasts can meet each other.”

Stephen is also organising a fun fly for Stratford, where RC helicopter enthusiasts can meet up and fly their helicopters together.

“We plan for this to take place on Waitangi weekend and we will have more information closer to the time.”

To ensure about the Taranaki Radio-Controlled Helicopter Club, message Stephen on 027 248 3197.























