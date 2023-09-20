Some of the new CD audiobooks available at the Stratford Library.

Stratford Library has a new collection of CD audiobooks, thanks to members of the Central Taranaki Rural Women New Zealand group.

Visitor information and library services team leader Bridget Roper says the material is suitable for rural children.

“Digital audiobooks are awesome. But they don’t work well without data or a stable internet connection. Also some parents don’t want their children on devices. This is a great alternative. All you need is a CD player.”

They’ve purchased 21 CDs from the donated funds, with plans to buy more.

“We’ve added several titles so there’s something for everyone.”

They are perfect for kids struggling with reading, she says.

“The material kids are given is often for younger audiences but these stories are more suited to their level. They can follow along and understand.”

She says CD audiobooks are expensive so the library doesn’t purchase them often.

“When we buy in bulk we typically don’t order them as we want to get as much resources as possible. We’re so happy with this donation and how it allows us to purchase more CD audiobooks.”

The new material is just one of many resources in Stratford Library’s catalogue, says Bridget.

“We get new books monthly and have DVDs, magazines, jigsaw puzzles, e-books, e-audio and electronic databases.”

Taranaki area committee member Margaret Vickers says Central Taranaki Rural Women has a history of supporting the library.

“Our members had donated funding to the library to purchase audiobooks for adults. The feedback received from the public was amazing and those with impaired vision were delighted with our effort. This time we chose to donate children’s audiobooks.”

She says the books promote literacy.

“There is also the added value of these books to be used by teachers, schools and early childhood centres. The books range in price from $70 upwards so, therefore, are very restricting in what the local council can afford within its budget. I believe that Rural Women New Zealand nationwide could play a vital role here in this area of education in smaller rural libraries.”



