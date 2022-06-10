Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole (left) and donor relationship manager Grant Carter on the site of Taranaki Maunga Stage 2 development. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Foundation says 'Taranaki deserves the best' and their newest campaign is ensuring the region gets just that.

Charitable organisation the Taranaki Health Foundation is launching a Taranaki-wide campaign to raise awareness of the foundation's work and Project Maunga Stage 2, the continuation of the Taranaki Base Hospital redevelopment.

Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole says it's wonderful seeing stage two construction of Project Maunga starting to take shape.

"Unfortunately, though, current government funding of district health boards is based on population, not needs, so Taranaki receives less funding than our region requires to have the best possible healthcare. Government funding will give us the facility but, to really maximise this development, more money is required for critical upgrades and enhancements."

That's where the Taranaki Health Foundation, in partnership with the Taranaki District Health Board, is stepping in.

Adrian says since 1998, the foundation has been raising funds to contribute to the region's healthcare funding.

"The first stage of Project Maunga saw the Taranaki Health Foundation raise $10 million for the development of the Acute Services Building. This was a great success and, since 2013, the Acute Services Building has seen more than 85,000 admissions.

"With Project Maunga Stage 2, we're embarking on our largest fundraising campaign to date – $25 million – to give our region's people the enhanced health services they deserve, hence our new campaign 'Taranaki deserves the best'."

Project Maunga Stage 2 is a $330 million project that includes the construction of a six-storey, state-of-the-art New East Wing Building that will house many of Taranaki Base Hospital's acute clinical services, including the emergency department, intensive care unit (ICU), maternity, neonatal, laboratory and radiology services.

"The Government is funding the project, but to make this development the best for Taranaki, we're aiming to raise another $25 million across emergency, ICU, maternity, neonatal and radiology to purchase key items, such as a dedicated CT scanner for the emergency department preventing delays for patients, and a new MRI machine for radiology."

He says the funding will also enable ICU to have beds in individual rooms, allowing better privacy and management of infectious diseases such as covid-19.

"Support of the new, larger maternity ward will enable new primary birthing rooms, en suite facilities, and better access to operating theatres, while funding of neonatal will enable the purchase of specialist equipment to safely and effectively cool babies that are at risk of brain injury.

"Many of these enhancements will reduce the need for Taranaki people to travel outside the region for treatments, which will significantly reduce stress and pressure on families at an already difficult time."

Adrian says all donations to the Taranaki Health Foundation stay in Taranaki and 100 per cent goes towards healthcare projects.

"The New East Wing Building will be a fabulous asset for the region, but we need funding support from the community and businesses to make it even better. These enhancements will make Taranaki a leading region for healthcare in New Zealand."

While the Taranaki Health Foundation expects the majority of funds to come from businesses that have strong ties to the region, giving them the opportunity to leave a legacy for years to come, it also needs the community to support the cause.

He says there are several levels of support available for donors.

"From foundation supporters up to naming-rights sponsors. Donors will be recognised with recognition plaques throughout the new hospital. We need the support of all of Taranaki to achieve the very best healthcare service we deserve."

■ For more information about the Taranaki Health Foundation, visit thf.org.nz.