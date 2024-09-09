Taranaki’s Parris Mason said she couldn’t believe her ears when Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua told her she had been selected for the upcoming Taini Jamison Trophy.
“We had one-on-ones with Noels and she sat me down and was like ‘Congratulations we’ve picked you in the squad’. She went on to try and tell me more information but had to say, ‘Excuse me, do you mean the main squad.’ It was a bit crazy and the tears started coming but I’m very happy.”
Mason, a former New Plymouth Girls’ High School student, and Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic’s Claire O’Brien earned their maiden call-up for a three-match test series against the England Roses next month.
The 21-year-old was invited to a training camp before the squad was announced last week after being one of the standout goal defenders in the ANZ Premiership for the Central Pulse.
She said earning court time has been crucial for her development.