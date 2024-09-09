“I think being able to consistently go out there every week and play close to the full 60 [minutes], you can’t get that improvement anywhere else, so it’s helped me.”

While Mason has played alongside and against several players in the squad of 13, she joins teammate Kelly Jackson (née Jury) from the region. Mason said they have a strong bond.

The squad will train in area pockets before assembling before the first test on Saturday, September 29 in Auckland.

She said she would make the most of the training to earn her first cap.

“Just because I’ve been selected doesn’t mean it’s an easy way now, I still need to prove myself. Just getting to the bench would be really amazing.”

She said she’ll be learning from the best, being grouped with Jackson, Burger and Phoenix Karaka at the defensive end.

“The wealth of knowledge that those three have will be incredible to learn off. Each one brings real difference and being able to absorb what they will give me will be important.”

Silver Ferns coach Taurua said Mason had already established a strong combination with Jackson during the ANZ Premiership.

“We know what that delivers. Parris has a basketball background and has the potential to deliver an edge to our defensive unit and team. She can deliver that man-to-man type of defence and also has an innate awareness of incircle set-up.”

Taurua said the qualities the current mix of defenders will strengthen the Silver Ferns’ collective unit.

After the England tests, a new squad will be announced before the Constellation Cup against Australia in October. As for a call-up to that squad, Mason said Taurua will see “how we’re going to work” in the Taini Jamison Trophy.