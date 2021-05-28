Netball Taranaki: Umpire programme proving to be a hit

A free weekly L-plates programme has started for young people wanting to become an umpire. Photo / Supplied

Netball Taranaki is bucking the trend when it comes to umpiring.

When sports codes scream out for match officials week-in-week-out, Netball Taranaki has implemented a new progamme designed to combat the challenge locally.

A free weekly L-plates programme started during the week for young people wanting to become an umpire is proving popular around the region.

About 35 people have signed up and it is available in Taranaki's five satellites – New Plymouth, Waitara, Inglewood, Stratford and Hāwera.

Learner umpires are taken through basic theory before being assigned to a buddy, to assist them on court on a one-on-one basis.



With a "learn on the go" experience, L-plate umpires control Year 5-8 grades in the ANZ futureFERNS competitions.

The L-plate umpire wears a special yellow bib that identifies them as part of the programme.

Programme facilitator Corina Faamai says everyone is excited that something is available for junior umpires in a relevant competition.

"It's a way to encourage them to umpire and they don't have to have any experience, they get that along the way. What's better is the L-plate umpires umpire teams of a similar age and we are pleased the futureFERNS programme allows that."

Corina says it gives umpires an opportunity to be confident enough to become a registered umpire.

"From there, umpires will control Year 7-8 matches with pathways available after that."

Training, supporting and developing L-plate umpires, frees up coaches, parents and supporters to participate in other ways. The programme was endorsed by former international umpire and Netball Central umpire lead Ann Hay during her visit to Taranaki this week.

"Picking up the whistle for the first time can be daunting for anybody, so it's great to see Netball Taranaki supporting young kids to develop a love of umpiring. The L-plate programme with the L-plate bibs lets everybody know that there is a new young umpire who is being supported by their buddy. For the kids getting out there and just doing it with support is a great way to start."

The young umpires will build confidence and rule knowledge which will help them in all aspects of netball.

For more information on how to register for the programme, contact Corina Faamai at ndc@netballtaranaki.org.nz.