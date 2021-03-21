Netball Taranaki: No fees for year one and two programme for the year

The ANZ FutureFERNS year one and two programme is free for the year. Photo / Supplied

Netball Taranaki is leading the way with accessible sport for first year participants and has committed to "no fees" for the ANZ FutureFERNS year one and two programme for the year.

There are several benefits to participating in organised sport and budding young netballers around the region now have the chance to make new friends, be active, healthy, and part of a community for the whole family at no cost.

Netball Taranaki general manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson says after considering how to eliminate some of the barriers for participation, the solutions were apparent and

achievable.

"One of the major obstacles to playing is cost, we want netball to be sustainable, affordable and accessible so by making the first two years of netball free is a small way to ease the financial burden and improve participation," she says.

"We are very excited to support Year 1 and 2 students around the region with this initiative and also welcome new families to the netball community."

In addition to free participation, Jaqua says netball uniforms will not be enforced for the FutureFERNS programmes to reduce costs and allow alternative options to the traditional netball uniform.

Along with Netball Taranaki taking on the financial commitment for year one and two students it recently invested in permanently marking 22 modified courts around the mountain for the ANZ FutureFERNS year three and four programme.

Providing dedicated spaces for this programme improves the facilities for schools to take advantage of and adds to the experience for young players.

The registration period for ANZ FutureFERNS year one to six teams has been extended until April 3 to enable schools and families to benefit from this opportunity.