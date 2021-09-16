Netball community encouraged to nominate excellence people involved in sport

Nominations close September 30. Photo/ Sport News Taranaki

Nominations for the Netball Taranaki Awards are open.

Additional awards for representative players and umpires will be chosen by Netball Taranaki and the zone umpire panel.

It's the first time in two years the awards will be held after Covid cancelled last year's event.

Netball Taranaki general manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson is pleased the awards are back.

"We have so many fantastic people in our netball community from coaches, managers, umpires, bench officials, club/school volunteers and players who commit during the year. Netball simply doesn't happen without their help.

"The awards are a chance to acknowledge the excellence of Taranaki netball talent together."

The winners will be announced at an afternoon tea on Sunday, October 31 at the New Plymouth Club.

The public can nominate on Netball Taranaki's website. Nominations close at midday on Thursday, September 30.

Categories open for nomination: Coach of the Year - Madge Cathro Trophy, Manager of the Year, Player of the Year, Bench Official of the Year, Volunteer of the Year - Beverly Raine Cup, Team of the Year - Cherryl Wylde Cup, Club of the Year - Ivy Topping Cup.

Umpire categories – recommended by the Netball Taranaki, NZ/Zone Umpire Panel: Most Improved Centre Badged Umpire, Most Promising Umpire of the Year – Theresa Strachan Cup, Umpire of the Year.